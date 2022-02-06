Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of U stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

