Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $359.47

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $302.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.