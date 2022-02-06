Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $61.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.