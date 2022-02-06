Sonar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,086.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $31,086.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.