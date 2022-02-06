Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $10,158,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

