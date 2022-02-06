F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.