Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.23 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.05.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

