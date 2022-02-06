F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,387.40.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,275.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,582.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,247.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

