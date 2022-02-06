Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

