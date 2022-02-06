Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

