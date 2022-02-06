Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE DCI opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.