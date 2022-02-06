Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.