Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

VTWO stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

