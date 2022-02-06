Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.18. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

