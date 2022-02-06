Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 366,135 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 18.31% of Weatherford International worth $252,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
