Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

