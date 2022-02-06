FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.02 and a 200-day moving average of $320.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

