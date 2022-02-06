Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,200 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 51job were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.54. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

