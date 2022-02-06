Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after buying an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

AXNX stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,623. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

