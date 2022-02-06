FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

