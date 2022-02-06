FourThought Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $157.11 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

