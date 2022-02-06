FourThought Financial LLC Has $469,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.