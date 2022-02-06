$0.15 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.90 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

