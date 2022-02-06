Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $33.00

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.