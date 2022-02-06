Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.