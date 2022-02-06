Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CLAR stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clarus
Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.
