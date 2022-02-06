Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

