Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.44-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35-8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

