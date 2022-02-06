Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading Up 1.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 684,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 364,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ATHOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.