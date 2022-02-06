Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -1,109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -762.5%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

