Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

