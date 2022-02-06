Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
