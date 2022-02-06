Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PHT opened at $8.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
