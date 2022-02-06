Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PHT opened at $8.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

