Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (MGY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 on March 1st

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

