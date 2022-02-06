HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

