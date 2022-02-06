Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 387,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $37.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.