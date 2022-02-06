Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,843 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $82.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.