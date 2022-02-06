Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 712 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

