Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $249,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $3,368,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

