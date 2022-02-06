Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after buying an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.