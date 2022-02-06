D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,631,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

