Natixis Sells 5,043 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

ESS stock opened at $326.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average of $334.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

