Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

