Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.