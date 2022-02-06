Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 205.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.