Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,078 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

