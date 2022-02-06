Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of TriMas worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TriMas by 53.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TRS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.70.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

