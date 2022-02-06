Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,952 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

