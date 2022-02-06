Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,050 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

