Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,340 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Middlesex Water worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $97.14 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

