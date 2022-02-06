Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,250 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

