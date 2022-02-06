HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

